‘Jhund’ Twitter review: Fans laud Amitabh Bachchan’s performance, call it an ‘overwhelming’ experience

‘Jhund’, a film directed by Nagraj Manjule, has been released. Because of Amitabh Bachchan's tremendous screen presence and the film's honest execution, the picture turned out a hit with spectators. It is set in Maharashtra and depicts what happens when an elderly professor uses his love of football to help young people from the slums improve their lives. In addition to Senior Bachchan, Ankush Gedam, Akash Thosar, and Rinku Rajguru play important roles in the film.

Fans flocked to Twitter to express their opinions on the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer.

One wrote,” Just completed watching #Jhund one word to say mr @SrBachchan you are god of bollywood & will remain in future also mr @Nagrajmanjule sir thanks for showing the major ground level reality of our vidarbha & hats off to the whole team of the film.”

#Jhund is marvellous! It makes you think, makes you laugh, and moves you like no other movie in recent past. I came out impressed at so many levels. The amazing actors (most of them newbies), awesome music, Amitabh Bachchan, and above all @nagrajmanjule. — Ad_HoC (@Quirkeyish) March 4, 2022

Watch #Jhund today great movie.

Must watch for every football fan and Thanks to @Nagrajmanjule for bringing us this story. The main part of this is that it is so real. #JhundMovie #JhundReview pic.twitter.com/GZmv9ET4Vi March 4, 2022

Watched : JHUND @SrBachchan performance is on a different level(specially the court scene). He will make you cry...with joy! One more outstanding film from a creative genius Nagraj Manjule! Wonderfully crafted with an excellent team of budding actors #JhundMovieReview #Jhund — Akansha Tiwari (@Aakansha987) March 5, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan plays Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer in India, in his upcoming film 'Jhund.'

Apart from Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan is working on Radhe Shyam, a film starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. He'll also star alongside Ajay Devgn in the film Maidaan, which will hit theatres on June 3rd.

'Jhund' is under the banners of T-Series and Tandav Films Entertainment. Aatpat, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa, and Sandeep Singh are producing the film. It's a worldwide release from Zee Studios.