Amitabh Bachchan’s much-anticipated movie ‘Jhund’, directed by Nagraj Manjule, will soon be released. On Wednesday, the trailer of the film has been dropped by T-Series on YouTube. In the fil, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen portraying the character of a football coach Vijay Barse.

Vijay Barse, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan, transforms a backward group from the slum area into a team of football players.