Jhoomo: First song from Alia Bhatt-backed Don't Be Shy out now, Ram Sampath shares vision behind it

Staring Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, and Piyush Khati, Don't Be Shy is produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film premieres on Prime Video on September 25.

The coming-of-age film Don’t Be Shy has kicked off its musical journey with Jhoomo, an upbeat track that captures the film's youthful energy and carefree spirit. Released by T-Series, the song blends catchy beats, playful lyrics and energetic choreography, with retro-inspired visuals adding to its vibrant appeal.

Sung by Saahel and Jonita Gandhi, Jhoomo has been composed by Ram Sampath, who has also penned the song alongside Devansh Vaidya. Driven by groovy beats and an infectious rhythm, the track celebrates friendship, spontaneity and the uninhibited joy of growing up, setting the tone for the world of Don't Be Shy.

Composer and lyricist Ram Sampath said, "Jhoomo was conceived as a song that celebrates the simple joy of being in the moment. We wanted it to have a lively, rhythmic quality that felt effortless and inviting while complementing the playful world of Don't Be Shy. The cast brought an incredible sense of energy and camaraderie to the song, which really elevated the overall mood. Their enthusiasm and chemistry added a wonderful spontaneity to the track, making it especially enjoyable to put together. I’m thrilled with how "Jhoomo" has come together and hope it brings the same sense of joy to everyone who listens to it."

Don't Be Shy follows Shyamili 'Shy' Das, a 20-year-old who believes she has her life perfectly planned until an unexpected turn of events throws everything into disarray. Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film is produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions and co-produced by Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani of Chalkboard Entertainment.

The film is led by Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, and Piyush Khati and also stars Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal roles. Don't Be Shy will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 25.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains