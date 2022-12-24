Jhoome Jo Pathaan choreographer Bosco Martis says backlash over Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone song 'doesn't matter'

Bosco Martis with Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

After Besharam Rang, the second song from Pathaan titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been facing backlash since its release earlier this week. The netizens have complained about the song's music by Vishal-Sheykhar, lyrics by Kumaar, and even the choreography by Bosco-Caesar.

Now, Bosco Martis, one-half of the choreographers duo, has reacted to the criticism that Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been facing. Speaking to Times of India, he said, "I believe everybody has their own opinions. Social media is here to voice their opinion and each one has their own opinion. So you must do what you have to do and they will do what they want to do. Right now we are in such a world where everybody has an opinion and probably we'll have to respect everybody's opinion and move on. As long as people are entertained, it really doesn't matter."

Meanwhile, after the song's launch, Bosco took to his Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Shah Rukh Khan from the song's sets. "This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page. Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one. And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir", he captioned the photo.

He further added, "It’s a treasured moment for me for a lifetime. Thank you so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture. All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one. Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan. @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour, shining and looking super hot. My best wishes to my team".

Talking about Pathaan, the actioner has been directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham in the leading role. The Yash Raj Films' production will release in cinemas on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.



