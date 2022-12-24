Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Jhoome Jo Pathaan choreographer Bosco Martis says backlash over Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone song 'doesn't matter'

Jhoome Jo Pathaan is the second song to be released from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer actioner Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 06:31 PM IST

Jhoome Jo Pathaan choreographer Bosco Martis says backlash over Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone song 'doesn't matter'
Bosco Martis with Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

After Besharam Rang, the second song from Pathaan titled Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been facing backlash since its release earlier this week. The netizens have complained about the song's music by Vishal-Sheykhar, lyrics by Kumaar, and even the choreography by Bosco-Caesar.

Now, Bosco Martis, one-half of the choreographers duo, has reacted to the criticism that Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been facing. Speaking to Times of India, he said, "I believe everybody has their own opinions. Social media is here to voice their opinion and each one has their own opinion. So you must do what you have to do and they will do what they want to do. Right now we are in such a world where everybody has an opinion and probably we'll have to respect everybody's opinion and move on. As long as people are entertained, it really doesn't matter."

Meanwhile, after the song's launch, Bosco took to his Instagram and shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Shah Rukh Khan from the song's sets. "This is undoubtedly one of the best pictures I have on my Insta page. Been so lucky to get this picture I know you were very shy to click this one. And you were also so shy to show your Abs Sir", he captioned the photo.

He further added, "It’s a treasured moment for me for a lifetime. Thank you so much @iamsrk for nailing our moves and posing for this picture. All this and picture credit goes to @poojadadlani02 I really sneaked this one. Hope we all enjoy our glorious #pathaan. @deepikapadukone you are the epitome of glamour, shining and looking super hot. My best wishes to my team".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bosco Martis (@boscomartis)

Talking about Pathaan, the actioner has been directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham in the leading role. The Yash Raj Films' production will release in cinemas on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

READ | Pathaan song Besharam Rang: Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to saffron bikini row, says 'it makes me sad...'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here
Urfi Javed's monthly income will stun you! She drives THIS expensive car
Son Pari star Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde grows up as beautiful glam doll, netizens find her unrecognisable in photos
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: We challenge you find the hidden coffee mug in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.