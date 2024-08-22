Jhanvi Kapoor created ruckus at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding, cut her wrist, called herself his wife

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in the year 2007 but their journey there wasn't an easy one. Do you know about the controversial incident when a woman slit her wrist to stop Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding?

Abhishek Bachchan and his wife of more than 17 years, Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are currently grabbing headlines as their divorce rumours circulate in the media. If reports are to be believed, all is not well between the two. Despite Abhishek Bachchan recently putting an end to these rumours by stating that he is still married, sharp-eyed netizens are sure of trouble in paradise.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married at his residence, Prateeksha. But, when the celebrations were in full swing, a huge controversy took place outside the Bachchan house. A model, identified as Jhanvi Kapoor (not Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor), created headlines as she claimed that Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan was already married to her.

These shocking allegations did not stop there. Jhanvi Kapoor then also tried to file a case against Abhishek Bachchan at Juhu Police Station but it was not registered for lack of proof.

Many people claimed that it was a publicity stunt carried out by Jhanvi Kapoor who worked with Abhishek Bachchan in the film 'Dus'. While her protests initially remained peaceful, they took a deadly turn when she got to know that Abhishek Bachchan had denied all the allegations against him. Jhanvi Kapoor, in retaliation, then attempted suicide by cutting her wrist to prove her love for Abhishek Bachchan.

Jhanvi Kapoor was taken to a nearby hospital. She also kept accusing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan of stealing her alleged husband from her. As soon as Jhanvi Kapoor felt better, Juhu Police Station charged the model with attempting suicide under Section 309 of the IPC.

Jhanvi Kapoor was soon released from custody after paying a sum of Rs 10000. After Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding, Jhanvi Kapoor was never spotted outside their home again. She has also not made any statements in the media.

