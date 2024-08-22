Jhanvi Kapoor created ruckus at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding, cut her wrist, called herself his wife

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bride shakes a leg to ‘Single Rehne De’ at her wedding, viral video divides internet; here's why

Badlapur horror: Bombay HC calls sexual assault on minor girls 'shocking', says 'there cannot be compromise on...'

Viral video: Bird swallows four fish in under 15 seconds, internet is stunned

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

'Explain like I'm..': Doctors educate 'boys and men' on consent over..., WATCH

'Explain like I'm..': Doctors educate 'boys and men' on consent over..., WATCH

5 coldest places on earth 

5 coldest places on earth 

7 popular foods named after Indian cities

7 popular foods named after Indian cities

8 films, including four blockbusters, Ranbir Kapoor rejected

8 films, including four blockbusters, Ranbir Kapoor rejected

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रो�चक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Jhanvi Kapoor created ruckus at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding, cut her wrist, called herself his wife

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in the year 2007 but their journey there wasn't an easy one. Do you know about the controversial incident when a woman slit her wrist to stop Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding?

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 01:39 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Jhanvi Kapoor created ruckus at Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's wedding, cut her wrist, called herself his wife
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Abhishek Bachchan and his wife of more than 17 years, Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are currently grabbing headlines as their divorce rumours circulate in the media. If reports are to be believed, all is not well between the two. Despite Abhishek Bachchan recently putting an end to these rumours by stating that he is still married, sharp-eyed netizens are sure of trouble in paradise. 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in the year 2007 but their journey there wasn't an easy one. Do you know about the controversial incident when a woman slit her wrist to stop Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married at his residence, Prateeksha. But, when the celebrations were in full swing, a huge controversy took place outside the Bachchan house. A model, identified as Jhanvi Kapoor (not Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor), created headlines as she claimed that Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan was already married to her. 

These shocking allegations did not stop there. Jhanvi Kapoor then also tried to file a case against Abhishek Bachchan at Juhu Police Station but it was not registered for lack of proof. 

Many people claimed that it was a publicity stunt carried out by Jhanvi Kapoor who worked with Abhishek Bachchan in the film 'Dus'. While her protests initially remained peaceful, they took a deadly turn when she got to know that Abhishek Bachchan had denied all the allegations against him. Jhanvi Kapoor, in retaliation, then attempted suicide by cutting her wrist to prove her love for Abhishek Bachchan.

Jhanvi Kapoor was taken to a nearby hospital. She also kept accusing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan of stealing her alleged husband from her. As soon as Jhanvi Kapoor felt better, Juhu Police Station charged the model with attempting suicide under Section 309 of the IPC. 

Jhanvi Kapoor was soon released from custody after paying a sum of Rs 10000. After Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's wedding, Jhanvi Kapoor was never spotted outside their home again. She has also not made any statements in the media.

READ | This film, rejected by 12 actors earned 7 times more than its budget, its Bollywood remake made history, earned Rs..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral: Groom's mother discovers bride is her long-lost daughter, here's what happened next

Viral: Groom's mother discovers bride is her long-lost daughter, here's what happened next

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

Meet actor who was professional wrestler, gave 25 hits in 1 year, has spice packaging business, his net worth is..

Meet actor who was professional wrestler, gave 25 hits in 1 year, has spice packaging business, his net worth is..

ICC moves Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 out of Bangladesh amid political unrest, will now be played in…

ICC moves Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 out of Bangladesh amid political unrest, will now be played in…

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement