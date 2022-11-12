Search icon
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge Nora Fatehi consoles crying fan, netizens mock actress saying 'kya acting hai...'

Nora Fatehi interacted with a fan who had an emotional breakdown, but netizens have a different perspective towards it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 08:48 AM IST

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi set the temperature high with her sexy photos on Instagram and frequent media appearances. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge is a hot favourite on social media, and she's closely followed by the netizens. 

Whatever Nora does, it does attract eyeballs. However, the latest video of Fatehi left netizens amused, and they're laughing over the visuals. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Nora consoles her fan. A girl was uncontrollably crying and hugging the actress. Nora calmed down the girl and interacted with her. 

Watch the video

As soon as the video got surfaced, several netizens pointed it out as a gimmick. A certain section of users is also termed video 'scripted.' A user wrote, "Paglo ki kami nhi hai duniya mai." Another user joked, "50 kaat acting ka." One of the users wrote, "Waah kya Acting hai.. Waah kya Acting Hai.. " 

A netizen wrote, "Camera k liye kya nhi krna pdta h nautanki over natak." Another netizen wrote, "Maan gye asse logo ko ki rona a rha hai inko wobhi inke liye rona hai to apne bhagwan ko miss karke ro yr or inke chran chune ki kya jarurat pad gyi." One of the users questioned reality show judges like Fatehi and said, "Mere ek baat samjh nahi aati yr ye celebrity log reality show mein foot foot kar rote Hain aur jab koi samne ro raha ho to inke aankhon mein aansu ka ek Katra bhi nahin aata." 

READ: Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Nora Fatehi attend Rocket Gang premiere in style

Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis will be seen doing a scorching hot dance performance in the upcoming episode of  90s-themed episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Terence sported a glittering tuxedo, and Nora could be spotted sporting a yellow dress with a plunging neckline. Fans have expressed their admiration for the two in the comments section of the video for their impressive moves.

