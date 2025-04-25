Watch Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor-starrer Jewel Thief with little expectations, and you'll end up enjoying this heist thriller.

Directors: Robbie Grewal, Kookie Gulati

Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, Kunal Kapoor

Runtime: 1hr 56min

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 3 stars

Rehan Roy, aka Jewel Thief (Saif Ali Khan), is forced to steal the precious Red Sun (Africa's diamond) to protect his family from the wrath of Rajan Aulakh (Jaideep Ahlawat). Rehan gets help from Rajan's wife, Faraah (Nikita Dutta), and together they try to pull off the most difficult heist. However, apart from obtaining the Red Sun, Rehan has a bigger fight for survival. He also faces opposition from an honest cop, Vikram Patel (Kunal Kapoor). Will he succeed? This forms the crux of Jewel Thief.

First things first, Saif Ali's Jewel Thief isn't a remake of Dev Anand's 1967 classic of the same name. The movie is a slick heist thriller that is best enjoyed when you don't watch it with much expectation.

Jewel Thief does bring the stylish, cool Saif from the 90s back with James Bondish charm. His easy attitude and witty one-liners are something we missed in recent times.

Jewel Thief works on a very simple story: a man goes to extremes to save his family. However, it is the stylish representation, some silly twists, and believable performances that keep you hooked till the end.

Speaking about performances, Saif plays the superchor in a seamless effort. His charisma adds more value to the role, and he holds a strong hold even in emotional moments, which are very few in this film. Jaideep Ahlawat, the chameleon, is back in what he does so perfectly. Jaideep is a cold, ruthless, money-minded crooked businessman who can go to any lengths for money. He brutally kills with ease, and holds the wafer-thin narrative with Saif.

Nikita Dutta, the girl we know from Kabir Singh, surprises in Jewel Thief. Nikita plays Faraah, wife of Rajan, who bears his injustice, abuses by holding herself strong. There are sequences where Nikita doesn't have a dialogue, but her eyes speak volumes. Despite a limited screen space, Nikita leaves a mark. Kunal Kapoor gives a deja vu of his brother-in-law, Abhishek Bachchan, from the Dhoom franchise. A righteous cop who's always one step behind the thief. He does justice to his role, despite being poorly written.

Directors Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal do a decent job of bringing back the heist thrillers, a slick entertainer where the hero doesn't have to save the world, and is very much interested in keeping his world intact. However, the film could have been way more than that, as it holds the potential.

Speaking about shortcomings, sometimes the developments in the films look like it came straight out of a comic book. A few sequences will leave you questioning logic. I mean, hijacking a plane and landing it in the middle of Istanbul is something you'll find amusing. The music is a big disappointment. No song stays with you after the film ends. The family track of Rehan, the father-son drama between Saif and Kulbushan Kharbanda could have been explored more deeply for a stronger impact. However, Jewel Thief is still an enjoyable flick, where you can spend your 2 hours, without using much of your brain.