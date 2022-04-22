Jersey Twitter review: Shahid Kapoor SHINES in film, fans call him 'best actor'

Jersey/File photo

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, has finally hit theatres. Shahid plays a former cricketer who returns to the game to fulfil his son's wish for a jersey in the Gowtam Tinnanuri-directed film, which is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Pankaj Kapur also plays a significant role in the film.

Due to the onset of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the picture was delayed several times. The film was originally scheduled to be released on April 14, but it was postponed by a week. Early reactions to the film have begun to flood in on Twitter, and cinephiles have uniformly praised the film and Shahid's performance.

Hindi speaking folks, go and watch #Jersey….you won’t disappoint at all



To me, @NameisNani’s version (Telugu original) is the best. — Saidi Reddy (@ksaidireddy) April 22, 2022



A netizen wrote, "#ShahidKapoor-starrer #Jersey passes with flying colours and sets the stage for a box office blockbuster! The film stands tall on emotions, love, drama, entertainment, and message! What a whole-packaged drama to witness!"





#ShahidKapoor-starrer #Jersey passes with flying colours and sets the stage for a box office blockbuster! The film stands tall on emotions, love, drama, entertainment, and message! What a whole-packaged drama to witness! #JerseyHitsItOutOfThePark — Deep Prakash Pant (@deeppant2) April 21, 2022

#JerseyHitsItOutOfThePark

Must watch Jersey with your family this weekend. Such an interesting and inspirational story. pic.twitter.com/O38wuWWnCC — Kartik Narayan (@KartikNarayan34) April 21, 2022

Shahid Kapoor is one of best actor of Bollywood best performance it is.

Really its a great movie#JerseyHitsItOutOfThePark https://t.co/qBsGwPZurG April 21, 2022

Aman Gill, the film's producer, released a statement earlier this month revealing the true reason for the film's postponement days before its April 14 release date. Jersey was in legal trouble, according to Aman, because Rajneesh Jaiswal complained that his script had been plagiarised.



The Bombay High Court, on the other hand, decided in favour of the film's producers, and the picture was released on April 22.