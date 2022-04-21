Jersey Twitter review: Shahid Kapoor impresses moviegoers with captivating performance, fans him 'phenomenal actor'

File photo

After multiple delays due to the outbreak of covid-19, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey is all set to finally hit the theatres on April 22. Earlier, Jersey was supposed to release on April 14, the same day as KGF: Chapter 2. However, after the film landed in a legal soup, it was delayed for yet another week and its release date was finalised for April 22.

Now, early reviews for the film have started pouring in and it seems like the wait was all worth it. Early reviews from cinephiles that are pouring in on Twitter are unanimously positive and Shahid's performance in Jersey is being labelled as 'phenomenal'.

Moviegoers have also pointed out that apart from Shahid's stellar act in Jersey, diva Mrunal Thakur too has given a fabulous performance.

Some even compared Shahid's performance to Nani, who starred in the original Telugu film by the same title.

"A VERY EMOTIONAL MOVIE OF THE DECADE #Jersey... GOOD TIME SPEND WITH SHAHID KAPOOR.... ACTED SO WELL BY FATHER AND SON #PANKAJKAPOOR AND #SHAHIDKAPOOR.... WE WISH YOU ALL THE VERY BEST... GOOD LUCK ...STAY BLESSED...," wrote a Twitter user.

"Ek hi toh Dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge @shahidkapoor What an impeccable performance. #Jersey will win hearts," tweeted a user.

"#Jersey Review I still remember how much I cried in this scene from the original one. #ShahidKapoor literally gave a brilliant act in this scene which again made me cried a lot That BGM by #Anirudh #JerseyReview #JerseyMovie @shahidkapoor," tweeted yet another user.

"Just watched #Jersey @shahidkapoor you're a phenomenal actor,As a performer u were outstanding.Throughtout the film I cried I laughed I enjoyed a lot even I forgot my own pain. @mrunal0801 what I will say u r a natural actor, I became ur fan after watching this film #JerseyReview," wrote another Twitter user.

"#JerseyMovieReview: @shahidkapoor as Arjun Talwar makes you sit on the edge of your seat throughout. His performance is so captivating that you can't take your eyes off him. He hits straight out of the park for this one @mrunal0801 #ShahidKapoor #Jersey #JerseyMovie," wrote a social media user on the micro-blogging site.

Check out some tweet below:

#Jersey Review from UAE Censor Board. @shahidkapoor delivering his career’s best performance with ease. He trained and practiced cricket while shooting for the film and it shows in the scenes in which he picks up cricketers’ body language with ease. 1/2 April 20, 2022

A VERY EMOTIONAL MOVIE OF THE DECADE #Jersey... GOOD TIME SPEND WITH SHAHID KAPOOR.... ACTED SO WELL BY FATHER AND SON #PANKAJKAPOOR AND #SHAHIDKAPOOR.... WE WISH YOU ALL THE VERY BEST... GOOD LUCK ...STAY BLESSED... pic.twitter.com/mHPGhyNUv2 — @lashkariaraiees (@lashkariaraiee1) April 20, 2022

#JerseyMovieReview : @shahidkapoor as Arjun Talwar makes you sit on the edge of your seat throughout. His performance is so captivating that you can't take your eyes off him. He hits straight out of the park for this one @mrunal0801#ShahidKapoor #Jersey #JerseyMovie pic.twitter.com/XrJ9aLl41l1

Review #Jersey.Go for it if you’re an ardent fan of cricket,for you will sit on the edge of your seat during the sporting scenes. Watch this one for @shahidkapoor & rest of the cast, who will make you fall in love with their characters by the time the end credits roll. 3.5*/5* — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 20, 2022

Just watched #Jersey @shahidkapoor you're a phenomenal actor,As a performer u were outstanding.Throughtout the film I cried I laughed I enjoyed a lot even I forgot my own pain.@mrunal0801 what I will say u r a natural actor,I became ur fan after watching this film#JerseyReview pic.twitter.com/kcM6TYLq3v — (@fightersom) April 20, 2022

Earlier this month, Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey producer Aman Gill had issued a statement citing the real reason behind delaying the film days ahead of its release on April 14.

According to Aman, the film was landed in a legal soup after writer Rajneesh Jaiswal claimed that Jersey had been plagiarised from his script.

However, the Bombay High Court ruled its decision in favour of Jersey makers, and the film is all set to release on April 22.

"We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn't want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to 22nd April till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week 22nd April," Aman had said.