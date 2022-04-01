Jersey star Shahid Kapoor's 'coffee prank' is a perfect watch for April Fools' Day

Shahid Kapoor can be the tough guy as Kabir Singh on-screen, but in real life, he has a good sense of humour. As the actor is busy promoting his next film Jersey, he decided to share a laugh. Kapoor posted a reel on his Instagram, where is yelling and asking his staff for a cup of coffee. Shahid repeated this prank thrice, and his expression was so real, that his team got scared of him. His boy drops the umbrella in fear, whereas his associate drops a bunch of paper fearing his outburst. Basically, it is a good video to laugh out loud on April Fools' Day.

Check out the video

Well, Shahid's follower is enjoying his 'coffee prank' and within 21 hours the video got more than 600K views and 3000 comments. Earlier this month, Shahid and his wife Mira Kapoor on Monday took the take delivery of their brand-new car Maybach. The pictures and videos from the same are going viral on social media. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded a video of the same on social media in which the couple can be seen taking the delivery. Netizens have reacted to the post and shared their videos on the same.

If the reports are to be believed, 'Shyam Singha Roy' is to be remade in Hindi soon. Apparently, a top production house is close to acquiring the Hindi remake rights of Rahul Sankrityan's directorial- 'Shyam Singha Roy'. With a plan to materialise the remake, the production house has been busily working on it. Shahid Kapoor and Ajay Devgan are being considered for the Hindi remake of 'Shyam Singha Roy', while there is no update on the female leads. Kapoor's Jersey will release on big screen April 14 with Yash's KGF 2 and Vijay's Beast.