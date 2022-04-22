Jersey star Shahid Kapoor faces backlash for being 'disrespectful' towards co-star Mrunal Thakur

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, have been travelling the country to promote their film. They were recently photographed in the city for a YRF screening of Jersey. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, received a lot of backlash for being 'disrespectful' to his co-star. Mrunal Thakur was seen posing for the paparazzi in a video that has gone viral. Shahid Kapoor was about to leave when he noticed Mrunal posing. Mrunal was compelled to pose with Shahid by the photographers. The actress from Kumkum Bhagya imagined they'd pose together. Shahid, on the other hand, became goofy and made a victory sign while posing. Mrunal also joined him. Later, he was spotted walking towards the car on his own.

One wrote, “No respect for co actor ..shahid kapoor does”. Another wrote, “Ghamand Abhi bhi Vahi ka Vahi hai. CoActor ki koi Izzat nahi ki kyuki vo TV Actress hai. Bas 2 din ki baat aur hai. Fir Bumper Flop Ka Tag Aayega Bollywood ki aur Movie ke Naam !!!!!”



In an exclusive interview with DNA, Mrunal opened up on the comparisons between Shahid and Nani and even shared her opinion on the performances of both the actors. The Dhamaka actress even credited Nani and Shraddha's brilliant acts as the main reason for signing the Hindi film.

"Oh my god, that's such a difficult question", Mrunal was surprised at first when asked to pick between Shahid and Nani. She continued, "They both have perceived the character beautifully and I must confess that Nani and Shraddha are the reasons why I am a part of this film because their performances were so amazing and they set a benchmark quite high."



Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the Telugu original film, and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi, and Aman Gill, and stars Shahid's real-life father Pankaj Kapur in a crucial part. On April 22, it was released in theatres all around the world.