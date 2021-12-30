'Jersey' star Nani reacts to Shahid Kapoor's Hindi remake of his Telugu blockbuster

Telugu superstar Nani is currently basking in the success of his recent psychological romantic drama 'Shyam Singha Roy', which released on 24 December. His 2019 sports drama 'Jersey' has been remade in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor replacing him in the Hindi version. The Hindi remake also stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

In a recent interview, Nani said that he hasn't watched the Hindi film and he is looking forward to watching it. While speaking to IndiaToday.in, the 'Eega' actor said that 'Jersey' is and will always remain his film. He also added that he is sure that the Hindi remake will be successful. The actor stated, "I am very confident that it [Jersey] will do very well and [I am] sure it will be a blockbuster. Jersey is and always will be my film."

Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original Telugu film, has also helmed the Hindi remake. The film tells the story of a failed cricketer and a helpless father who wants to fulfill his child's wish to get a cricket jersey.

Initially scheduled to release on 31 December, 'Jersey' has now been postponed seeing the rising cases of Covid-19 in the nation. The new release date hasn't been announced yet. A source told BollywoodLife.com that the makers will not release the film on any OTT platform under any circumstances as they are super-confident about their product and are ready to wait for things to get back to normal.