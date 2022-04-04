Jersey: Shahid Kapoor's love for his son, passion for cricket in new trailer will melt your heart- WATCH

The new trailer of Jersey features Shahid Kapoor in the skin of Arjun Talwar, an underdog set to achieve his dreams for the love of his family.

The Jersey fever has taken over Shahid Kapoor fans for quite some time now. As the momentum of the film grows stronger, they cannot contain their excitement to watch their favourite superstar on 70MM. To up the ante on all the euphoria surrounding this much-anticipated film, the makers of the film launched a new trailer at an exciting fan event in the city today!

The trailer features Shahid Kapoor in the skin of Arjun Talwar, an underdog set to achieve his dreams for the love of his family. Bringing alive the triumph of the human spirit, the trailer also features Mrunal Thakur as Vidya and Pankaj Kapur as Arjun’s coach. The sizzling on-screen chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur is palpable and instantly catches your eye.

The foot-tapping numbers by Sachet-Parampara are already being loved by fans all over the country. The song ‘Maiyya Mainu’ has become all the rage on streaming sites and garnered over 100 million views already. Jersey definitely has everyone humming its tunes.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting his next film Jersey, he decided to share a laugh. Kapoor posted a reel on his Instagram, where is yelling and asking his staff for a cup of coffee. Shahid repeated this prank thrice, and his expression was so real, that his team got scared of him. His boy drops the umbrella in fear, whereas his associate drops a bunch of paper fearing his outburst. Basically, it is a good video to laugh out loud on April Fools' Day.

Presented by Allu Aravind, Jersey is directed Gowtam Tinnanuri, produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi, and Aman Gill. It will be released on 14th April 2022.