Jersey: Shahid Kapoor reveals rejecting OTT offers, says 'we are now ready with full power'

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Jersey', an emotional drama set against the backdrop of cricket in which the actor plays a failed sportsperson returning to the field to fulfill his son's wish for a jersey. Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Shahid's real-life father Pankaj Kapur in the leading roles, 'Jersey' is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name in which Nani essayed the lead character.

Initially slated to release on August 28, 2020, 'Jersey' was pushed to 'November 5' due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It again shifted to December 31 last year but was postponed again due to the rising Omicron cases before finally locking its release date as April 14.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the 'Jab We Met' actor has revealed that the team received multiple offers from different streaming platforms in the last three months but the makers decided to hold on for the theatrical release. Shahid states that the 'Jersey' team loves the film too much and they are extremely confident in what they have made. "We made this film with the intent of being viewed on the big screen. The emotionality of the film is such that it’s best when viewed with a group of people", the actor said to the entertainment people.



The actor even adds that Omicron was a tough period as the producer's money was involved, but they are now ready with full power. He even said that he feels great to see people go to the theatres for watching films like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'The Kashmir Files' and 'RRR'.

Meanwhile, Shahid is making his OTT debut soon. After presenting Manoj Bajpayee in a new light with 'The Family Man', the director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are set to show a different side of Kapoor in their yet-untitled quirky thriller. The show, which also stars Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, is an Amazon Prime Video India original.