'Jersey': Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur's film gets a new release date, details here

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer ‘Jersey’ finally got a new release date after facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, presented by Allu Aravind, produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill will now be released in theatres on 14th April 2022

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur will be seen together for the first time in the upcoming sports drama ‘Jersey’. The sports drama features Shahid Kapoor as a failed cricketer and a helpless father who wishes to fulfill his son’s wish to get a cricket jersey while Mrunal Thakur portrays the character of his working wife. Both the actors are looking sizzling hot together in the songs of the video.

Earlier, while speaking to a leading online platform, Mrunal talked about one of the crucial scenes in the film. In a particular scene which is also a part of the film's trailer, she had to slap Shahid and the actress was really nervous. The ‘Jab We Met’ actor calmed her down and asked her to slap him even harder to make it look more natural.

Talking to News18, Mrunal said “I was really scared. I didn’t want to spoil his performance. The crescendo of the scene is something else. I was tense about kahin zyada na lag jaye (I shouldn’t overdo the output). But Shahid helped me in that scene a lot, by egging me on, ‘You need to slap me harder.’ We did a lot of retakes and the slap is real. We performed the scene in the initial four or five days of shooting. I was trying to find the rhythm in my character and this scene really got me going."

'Jersey', which also features Pankaj Kapoor, was initially supposed to release on 31 December 2021, however, makers decided to postpone the film due to the Covid-19 pandemic.