'Jersey': Shahid Kapoor hits a 'sixer' straight out of boundary during prep; watch video

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram page and shared a BTS video from the sets of 'Jersey'.

Earlier this month, Shahid Kapoor confirmed the report that his upcoming film is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit flick titled Jersey. The actor shared a BTS still clicked during prep in which he is seen donning the look of a cricketer. Shahid wrote, "#jersey the prep begins." For the uninitiated, Jersey, the Telugu film released earlier this year and starred Nani and debutante Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. It's directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

A while back, Shahid shared a BTS video from the prep of Jersey. In it, the talented actor is seen hitting a sixer like a pro and people on the sets can't stop applauding the actor for the same. Shahid captioned the video stating, "#jersey #prep"

Check it out below:

The Hindi film is also being helmed by the original director Gowtham. While Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Shahid. Sharing her excitement, the actor told IANS, "I'm super excited to play the lead opposite Shahid in 'Jersey'. When I saw the original film I was bowled over by its passionate emotional journey."

She added, "It felt like I had lived a full lifetime of experiences in those two-plus hours. So deep was the affect of the film on me that I couldn't get it out of my heart the whole night so I immediately watched it again the next day, I can't wait for Hindi audiences to experience a similar impact!"

This will be the first outing of Shahid and Mrunal on the big screen.