Jersey review: Nani REACTS to Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur's performance in film

File photos

Shahid Kapoor's cricket drama Jersey has finally been released and it seems like the makers have passed the test of remaking the hit Telugu film of the same name with a sixer.

On Friday, Nani, who headlined the Telugu version, took to Twitter and praised Shahid and the whole team after watching the remake.

He wrote, "Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart. @shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit. This is true good cinema. Congratulations."

Words of appreciation coming from the original Jersey star is surely the best compliment Shahid can get.

Meanwhile, the Twitterverse is also abuzz with positive reviews about the film. Moviegoers have called Shahid's acting in Jersey phenomenal and hailed him as one of the best actors in his league.

Mrunal Thakur too is being praised for her performance in the film.

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey revolves around Arjun (played by Shahid), a failed cricketer who decides to fulfil his dream of representing Team India for his son.

(With inputs from ANI)