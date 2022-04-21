Jersey review: Kamaal R Khan aka KRK trolls Shahid Kapoor's film, says 'better I will watch IPL'

Jersey-KRK/File photos

Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles is finally releasing in theatres on April 22 after facing multiple delays - first due to the pandemic and later due to the copyright infringement case filed against the makers which the film eventually won. The emotional sports drama is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name.

As the film held a screening in Mumbai on the night of Wednesday, April 20, some celebrities and netizens have seen the film and shared their views on Twitter praising the Haider actor and heaping wonderful praises on his towering act. On the other hand, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK who calls himself the self-made critic has lashed out at the film.

In one of the tweets, he compared Shahid's character to his previous film Kabir Singh's character and wrote, "Ye Film #Jersey Mujhse Jheli Nahi Jaa Rahi. Ye Kaya Hai Bhai? Film Ka Hero #KabirSingh main mental and violent tha. Waisa Hi Yahan hai. Toh Bas Shahid Ke Liye Itna Hi Kafi tha Film Karne Ke Liye. These actors are really Big Jhandu."

"I really can’t understand that why should I watch film #jersey to watch cricket. If I have to watch cricket only then better I will watch #IPL", KRK wrote in another tweet.

Slamming the makers for showing '6 hours of cricket in 3 hours film', he even wrote, "Makers of #Jersey are saying everywhere that the film is not about cricket. So I decided to watch the film on their words. After watching the film, I can say that makers must be thinking to show 6hours cricket in 3hours film. Coz This film is all about cricket except few scenes."

Also starring Shahid's real-life father Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role, Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who also helmed the Telugu original film and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill.