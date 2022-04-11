Jersey FIRST movie review out: Shahid Kapoor's film a 'must-watch' for daring to be different

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film 'Jersey' which is all set to clash with South superstar Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' on April 14, is a movie based on a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Now, the first movie review of 'Jersey' is out and it seems like Shahid Kapoor has managed to impress with his class act once again.

A UAE-based film critic Umair Sandhu, who is also a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, recently reviewed the film and had all things nice to say about the Shahid Kapoor starrer.

Umair wrote in his Instagram Story that 'Jersey' is "a stunning narration with touching scenes, honest rendition of dialogue, apt performances, and sound technical values." He added Jersey is a "must-watch" film for "daring to be different".

As for Shahid's performance, the UAE-based critic wrote that the actor his given his career-best performance and lauded his mature acting. The critic also hailed the film as the "best family movie of 2022."

"Watching #Jersey at Censor Board! #ShahidKapoor is in Terrific form," Umair wrote on Twitter.

Watching #Jersey at Censor Board! #ShahidKapoor is in Terrific form — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) April 8, 2022



Meanwhile, during a recent promotional event held in the capital, New Delhi, Shahid Kapoor spoke about his learnings during filming 'Jersey'. He said, " I learnt a lot from my dad (Pankaj Kapoor is playing Shahid's coach in the movie) for this movie. I actually asked people on the sets to speak to him in Punjabi so that I could hear him speaking the language and could imbibe it. To give it a real touch, we have shot a portion of the film in Punjab because when you shoot in that atmosphere, it becomes easy to act and learn."

Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original 'Jersey', has helmed the Hindi version as well. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Presented by Allu Arvind and backed by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi, 'Jersey' is set to be released on April 14.