Jersey celeb review: Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter, Varun Dhawan, others applaud Shahid Kapoor's film

Jersey celebrity review/File photos

After facing multiple delays, Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey is finally releasing in theatres worldwide on April 22. And from the early reviews that have poured in, it seems like Shahid Kapoor has hit it out of the park with a straight six in the sports drama. A special screening of the film was hosted in Mumbai on the night of Wednesday, 20 April which was attended by various celebrities including Farah Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, and others.

Calling his brother Shahid as 'powerhouse bhaijaan', Ishaan Khatter has applauded the film on his Instagram Stories. "As a brother, I'm filled with pride, as an actor with respect, and as an audience with admiration for my powerhouse bhaijaan @Shahidkapoor. Thank You for sharing what you did through this character. @Gowtamnaidu Thank You for the emotional experience that as an audience I always secretly crave", he wrote. Replying to him, the Haider actor wrote, "Can't believe my lil bro completed 4 years as an actor. With gratitude and respect as an actor I admire watching. Love you."





Even Shahid's wife Mira Rajput showed her support for Shahid and wrote on her Instagram Stories, "You are magic @shahidkapoor. Its been a long journey till the end of this 'Test', every innings brought a new twist. But you knocked it out of the park!". Calling his wife as heis 'wingman', the Jab We Met actor shared her post and wrote, "You can be my wingman everytime my love! And I'll be yours!!" and added a pink heart emoji.





"This one is all heart with stellar performances. Hats off to pull this film off during the pandemic', wrote Varun Dhawan on his Instagram to which Shahid replied "Big Love Brother".







Shahid is sharing screen space with his real-life father Pankaj Kapur in the emotional drama, which is the official Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name released in 2019.