Jersey box office: Trade analysts predict damage by KGF Chapter 2, film will have single-digit opening

Shahid Kapoor's sports drama Jersey will release next Thursday, and the film will have to face stiff competition with the year's most-anticipated actioner KGF Chapter 2. The team Jersey deserves praise for sticking to their date, and they are pretty confident about making waves despite facing a Tsunami- KGF 2. We got in touch with celebrated trade analysts to get an estimate about Jersey's fate at the box office.

Taran Adarsh talked about the film's opening day and said, "It's a bit too early to comment on the first-day collection. But despite Shahid's stardom and appealing promos, the film faces strong opposition from KGF 2. Yash's film will take away a major chunk of the business." Adarsh further added that the four-day weekend is an advantage for Jersey, and people are bound to go and watch a film in cinemas. But cinemagoers' first choice will be KGF 2.

Although Taran didn't want to comment on opening day figures, he said, "I think the film will have a single-digit opening... unless the evening and night shows pick up. As of now, it looks like a single digit. Fingers crossed." The expert further asserted that Jersey will have a much more difficult journey down South, as there are two major contenders with KGF 2 and Vijay's Beast.

Komal Nahta predicted that Jersey will open on a good note, "As the film is releasing on a holiday and Shahid's popularity will work in the favor. So, we can expect a respectable opening day of Rs 13-15 crores." Nahta even shared his view on the weekend collection and said, "KGF 2 has an unprecedented craze, but Jersey has made a place in the audience's hearts over a period of time. So, we can expect Rs 50 crores in weekend collection."

Komal further justified the clash between Jersey and KGF 2 by saying, "In previous times, we have seen that during festivals like Diwali, Christmas, Independence Day, Republic Day, we had two major releases, and both films did well. So there is room for two films. Komal further added that he doesn't consider Vijay's Beast as a competition to Jersey. "I look at it as KGF and Jersey as Vijay's Beast has not been promoted well in the North belt. So, the real competition would be between KGF Chapter 2 and Jersey."

Both experts agreed with the fact that word-of-mouth can help Shahid's film to grow on weekdays. Apart from Shahid, Jersey stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in primary roles.