Jersey box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor's film mints Rs 1.75 crore on first Monday

Jersey trailer-Zee Music Company/YouTube still

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, the emotional sports drama Jersey has suffered due to the phenomenal run of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2. Even after getting good reviews for Shahid Kapoor's performance and heart-touching script, the film has failed to make a mark at the box office.

After earning close to Rs 14.50 crores in the first weekend, the film crashed on the first Monday with earnings of Rs 1.75 crore as per the early estimates. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter on the early morning of Tuesday, April 26, and wrote, "Early estimates for #Jersey 1st Monday All-India Nett is ₹ 1.75 Crs".

Early estimates for #Jersey 1st Monday All-India Nett is ₹ 1.75 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 26, 2022

Jersey had collected Rs 4 crore on Friday, Rs 5.5 crore on Saturday, and Rs 5 crore on Sunday to take its opening weekend collections to Rs 14.50 crores. Had the film been earlier clashed with KGF Chapter 2 on April 14, the film might have tanked down further at the box office.

On the other hand, the Hindi dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2 has earned more than Rs 300 crore and overall, the Prashanth Neel directorial has grossed close to Rs 900 crore at the global box office. The film has become the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Secret Superstar.



Also starring Shahid's real-life father Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role, Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name that starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the leading roles. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who also helmed the 2019 Telugu original film, the Hindi film is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill.