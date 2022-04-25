Jersey box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor's sports drama earns Rs 14.5 crore in opening weekend

Jersey/File photo

Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, has failed to hit a six at the box office even after earning rave reviews from the audience on its first day of release on April 22. After earning Rs 4 crore on Friday and Rs 5.5 crore on Saturday, the emotional sports drama added another Rs 5 crore on Sunday taking its collections to Rs 14.5 crore in the opening weekend.

On Monday, April 25, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala dished out early estimates for Sunday, April 24 in his tweet for the Yash-led KGF Chapter 2 and Jersey. His tweet read, "Early estimates for Apr 24th Sunday - All-India Nett for Hindi Movies 1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 25 Crs 2. #Jersey - ₹ 5 Crs".



In Jersey, Shahid Kapoor plays Arjun Talwar, a failed retired cricketer who wants to get back into the game to fulfill his son's wish for a Team India jersey. Mrunal Thakur plays Vidya Talwar, Shahid's wife, who goes against her own husband for raising her child.

One of the main reasons for Jersey's poor performance at the box office is the continuous phenomenal run of KGF Chapter 2. The Hindi dubbed version of Yash's film has already entered the Rs 300 crore club and worldwide, the Prashanth Neel directorial has minted over Rs 800 crore across all the five languages - Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.



Also starring Shahid's real-life father Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role, Jersey is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name that starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the leading roles. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri who also helmed the 2019 Telugu original film, the Hindi film is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill.