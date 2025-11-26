FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Jennifer Lopez's whopping fees for performance at Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding will leave you shocked, she took Rs...

Jennifer Lopez attended Netra and Vamsi’s wedding ceremony wearing a custom Manish Malhotra saree that seamlessly fused traditional Indian elegance with Hollywood glamour.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 04:40 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Jennifer Lopez's whopping fees for performance at Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding will leave you shocked, she took Rs...
Jennifer Lopez at Udaipur wedding
Jennifer Lopez delivered a dazzling performance at the recent star-studded Udaipur wedding, commanding a substantial fee for her appearance. Over the weekend, the 56-year-old singer and actress performed at the lavish nuptials of Netra Mantena, daughter of US-based billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founder of Superorder.

The wedding celebrations, held from November 21 to 23, took place across several of Udaipur’s most iconic luxury venues, including The Leela Palace and the island palace on Lake Pichola. The event was attended by billionaires, tech leaders, and global celebrities, with Jennifer's electrifying performance becoming one of the highlights of the festivities. According to Page Six, she was paid an impressive $2 million, roughly Rs 18 crore, for the same.

The Maid in Manhattan actress attended Netra and Vamsi’s wedding ceremony wearing a custom Manish Malhotra saree that seamlessly fused traditional Indian elegance with Hollywood glamour. The designer’s signature cutwork saree, rendered in a shimmering rose-gold hue, featured intricate crystal floral detailing and sequins that caught the sunlight beautifully. She completed the look with a heavily embroidered, strapless blouse that accentuated her silhouette.

She swapped her traditional attire for striking bodysuits as she took over the stage. JLo set the stage on fire with her high-energy performances to some of her biggest hits, including On The Floor, Get Right, and Ain’t Your Mama. For her set, she transitioned through three bold looks - first a black cut-out bodysuit, followed by a silver one, and finally a shimmering gold ensemble.

Adding to the star power, several Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Jacqueline Fernandez entertained the wedding guests with their memorable performances throughout the three-day festivities.

READ | Dharmendra never won Best Actor Filmfare Award despite 4 nominations in 65 years, Rishi Kapoor bought the award in one of those years for Rs...

