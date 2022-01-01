Jeh Ali Khan spotted with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan, gets cuddled by granny Babita- Watch

After battling COVID, Kareena Kapoor Khan is rejoicing her precious moments with family, and she recently visited her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita with her little one Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena celebrated the new year at her parents home, and she was accompanied by her sister Karishma Kapoor. While leaving the house, granny Babita cuddled Jeh Ali Khan, and the little one reacted adorably.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was staying away from her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and her kids, Taimur and Jeh since she tested positive for Covid-19 on 13 December. The 'Good Newwz' actress had shared on her Instagram Stories that she is desperately missing Saif and her two little munchkins when she was in self-quarantine.

On Friday, 24 December, Kareena confirmed that she has tested negative for Covid-19. Sharing a note on her Instagram stories, she even thanked her husband Saif Ali Khan for his patience to get locked in a hotel room and stay away from the family.

Her note read, “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare... My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best... And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before - Kareena Kapoor Khan."

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen next in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan. The film is an official remake of American Oscar-winning drama 'Forrest Gump' and is slated to release on 14th April, 2022.