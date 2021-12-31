‘Jeetni chahiye iss baar’: Shilpa Shetty asks paps to vote for sister Shamita Shetty on ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Shilpa Shetty has asked for votes for her sister Shamita Shetty, who is presently competing on 'Bigg Boss 15', a renowned television reality show. The actress was recently photographed at the airport with her two children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Kundra. Shilpa made an appeal for Shamita as the photographers and videographers recorded her. She requested that the paparazzi vote for her. She further stated that with the grace of the people's blessings, Shamita should win the title of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner this time around.

Shilpa may be seen holding her baby Samisha in her arms at the airport in a recent video. Viaan, her son, is also spotted walking with her. As Shilpa prepares to put on her mask, she pleads with the audience to vote for Shamita, who is currently residing in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. "Vote karo yaar, Shamita ke liye," Shilpa says. While the paparazzi tell her that she will undoubtedly win, she says, "Jeetni chahiye iss baar, aap logo ke aashirvaad se."

In the same video, Shilpa was asked to remove her mask as she proceeded towards her car by the paparazzi present, which she did.

Shilpa Shetty then waved and remarked, "bas bas" (that's all). The camera crew then began shouting 'baba,' a reference to Viaan, implying that he, too, should remove his mask. "Woh nahi utarega (He won't take off the mask)," Shilpa said to the paparazzi, placing her hand on his chin. Viaan, on the other hand, pulled his mask down and smiled.