Headlines

WPL 2024 auction: Date, time, venue, live streaming - All you need to know

Watch: Indian cricket team players use their trolleys as umbrellas in South Africa, video goes viral

Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates one year of his music album Sukoon, fans call it ‘pure bliss’

Meet man who left school after class 8, later built Rs 13,103 crore company, know about his business empire

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states; check latest forecast for next 3 days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI cancels licence of this Co-op bank due to inadequate capital, earning prospects

Jeetendra is heartbroken after meeting his ailing friend Junior Mehmood: 'He is unable to recognize me'

WPL 2024 auction: Date, time, venue, live streaming - All you need to know

6 animals that can hop

Benefits of eating orange

8-morning habits that reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Jeetendra is heartbroken after meeting his ailing friend Junior Mehmood: 'He is unable to recognize me'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates one year of his music album Sukoon, fans call it ‘pure bliss’

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari arrested after junior artiste he allegedly harassed dies

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Jeetendra is heartbroken after meeting his ailing friend Junior Mehmood: 'He is unable to recognize me'

Veteran superstar Jeetender reveals he is heartbroken after meeting Junior Mehmood.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Naeem Sayyed aka Junior Mehmood, shot to fame as a child actor for impersonation of 1950s-’60s comic-legend, Mehmood Ali. Recently, it came to light that he is suffering from stage-4 stomach cancer and recuperating in his Bandra home. 

On Tuesday, comedian Johnny Lever and veteran actor Jeetendra turned up to meet their friend and fellow ailing co-star to fulfill his ‘last wish’ to meet him. Talking to Hindustan Times, Jeetendra revealed that Junior Mehmood is unable to recognise him and said, “I am here by his bedside, but he is unable to recognize me. He is in so much pain, he is unable to open his eyes. To see him in this state breaks my heart.” 

He further added, “I have been coming to the Mount Mary Church for 25 years. When I learned of Junior’s health condition, I planned to visit him on my way to the church next Sunday. But Johnny reached out to me on Monday night, urging a quick visit.” 

Further recalling his association with Junior Mehmood, the veteran superstar said, “We worked at a time when movies took a lot of time to be completed. Junior played my younger brother in Nasir Hussain’s ‘Caravan.’ In the course of filmmaking, Ravindra Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Aruna Irani and I ended up spending a lot of time together both on set and outdoors. A major portion of the film was shot in a caravan and so we often found ourselves huddled up together during shoots. However, I had not spoken to him or met him for years till I heard he had fallen ill.” 

Jeetendra also worked with Junior Mehmood’s wife and talking about it, he said, “I remember her as a beautiful girl who met me around 40 years ago to say she was marrying Junior Mehmood. I was very happy for her. This evening I met a frail Lata and their two sons by Junior’s bedside. Seeing them I feel even more distraught.” 

Junior Mehmood has lost 36 kilos and further wishing for his peaceful days ahead, Jeetendra said, “I will keep Junior in my prayers. I hope he has a peaceful evening and peaceful days ahead.” 

Junior Mehmood is known for his roles in movies like Brahmachari in 1968, Caravan in 1971, and Haathi Mere Saathi in 1971. The actor has acted in over 200 films in more than 7 different languages. Not only this, He has also produced and directed many Marathi movies.

Read Happy birthday Jeetendra: How actor made his debut in Navrang as Sandhya's body double

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet superstar who gave first Rs 100 crore movie to film industry, quit acting, is popular among girls, he is now...

Apple iPhone production may face major setback in India, new mandate can make 2.99 trillion dollar company to…

Get fast and effective pain relief with premium tens machines on Amazon

Winter Session 2023 Day 3: Gaurav Gogoi demands discussion on Manipur violence, says 'urgent need to...'

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Virat Kohli, TV series Ramayan cast likely to be invited for Ram temple opening: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE