Jeetendra bonds with John Abraham, Disha Patani and 'Ek Villain Returns' team, gives his blessings

In a surprising move, veteran superstar Jeetendra Kapoor visited Bollywood actors John Abraham and Disha Patani on the sets of their upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns'. The megastar paid a visit to the sets of the film and also gave his blessings to the team.

The makers of the film, Balaji Motion Pictures on Thursday took to their verified Instagram account and shared a series of photos of the cast and crew posing with the yesteryear star. They captioned the post, "Indeed the sweetest surprise to witness Jeetendra sir on the sets of #EkVillianReturns."

The veteran star was seen bonding with the team of the film. He also showered his love and blessings on everyone and posed for a few pictures with the director Mohit Suri and John and Disha.

While earlier it was reported that the filmmaker has roped in John in the film, Arjun Kapoor is now on board as the second lead. The film will also feature Tara Sutaria.

Filmmaker Mohit Suri had earlier announced that the film will release on February 11, 2022.

The film will mark the reunion of Arjun and Mohit, after the duo's 2017 drama 'Half Girlfriend'. Tara reportedly will get to sing a song in the film, besides essaying a role.

'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain' which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Released in 2014, 'Ek Villain' revolved around the story of a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife is murdered by a serial killer. Starring Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish in lead roles, the movie was a box office hit.