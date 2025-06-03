In the same year, 1984, Dharmendra's Rajtilak, Amitabh Bachchan's Sharaabi, Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra starrer Dharam Aur Kanoon also hit the theatres, but both these films could not compete with Jeetendra's film Tohfa at the box office.

Jeetendra, in his illustrious career in Bollywood, has worked in more than 200 films in a career spanning over six decades. However, one of his memorable films was released in 1984. This film took over the box office and proved to be the highest-grossing Indian film of 1984, becoming a milestone for Jeetendra's career. However, this superhit film did become a cause of crisis for many stars of that era. We are talking about the film Tohfa, which was released in 1984, through which Jeetendra alone overshadowed superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Rajesh Khanna.

Jeetendra is one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry, who not only has millions of fans but has also set a new trend of acting with his charming style. A newcomer like Jeetendra challenged the stardom of the veteran superstars of the Hindi film industry. The story of the film was about two sisters who fell in love with the same boy. Along with Jeetendra's film, Amitabh Bachchan's Sharabi was also released that year. People liked this film a lot, but in terms of earnings, it could not stand in front of Tohfa at all.

In the same year, 1984, Dharmendra's Rajtilak Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra starrer Dharam Aur Kanoon also hit the theatres, but both these films could not compete with Jeetendra's film Tohfa at the box office.

Tohfa, produced by D. Ramanaidu and directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, starred Jeetendra, Jaya Prada, and Sridevi in the lead roles. Tohfa was a remake of Raghavendra Rao's Telugu blockbuster Devatha (1982), with Sridevi and Jaya Prada reprising their roles. The film earned over Rs 9 crore at the box office, which is equivalent to Rs 141 crore in 2023.

