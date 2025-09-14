Jeetendra agreed for this film just because of Hema Malini, was dropped without even being informed, was replaced by...

Jeetendra adjusted his clashing dates to accommodate the shoot for the 1970 film Abhinetri opposite Hema Malini. However, after waiting for several days without any communication, he was stunned to discover through a newspaper headline that he was replaced by Shashi Kapoor.

Jeetendra admired Hema Malini and wanted to work with the actress as the two gained stardom in the late 1960s. Hence, when was offered this opportunity by the filmmaker Subodh Mukherjee in the 1970 film Abhinetri, he immediately grabbed it and even adjusted his dates to be a part of the film. But, Jeetendra was dropped from the film without even being informed and was replaced by another popular actor.

The Farz actor recalled this incident in an episode dedicated to Hema Malini on the 2002 popular celebrity talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai hosted by Farooq Shaikh. Jeetendra shared that director Subodh Mukherjee had initially considered him for Abhinetri opposite Hema Malini, and he even went as far as adjusting his clashing dates to accommodate the shoot. However, after waiting for several days without any communication, he was stunned to discover through a newspaper headline that Shashi Kapoor and Hema Malini had been signed for the project, instead.

Recalling the incident, the 83-year-old actor said, "I went to Subodh Mukherjee and told him that I had adjusted my dates, which were clashing, and given them to him so that he could go ahead with the shoot. But after four or five days, nobody contacted me. Then, about five or six days later, I read on the front page of a newspaper that Shashi Kapoor and Hema Malini had been signed for Abhinetri, to be produced and directed by Subodh Mukherjee. I still remember how shocked I was that day. After all the effort I had put in and the enthusiasm I had shown, I was dropped from the film without even being informed."

Interestingly, Jeetendra and Hema Malini went on to work together in over 20 films together. These included The Burning Train, Dulhan, Jai Kaali, Waris Meri Aawaz Suno, Qaidi, Apne Apne, Jyoti, and Hum Tere Ashiq Hain, to name a few.

