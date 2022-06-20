Jee Le Zaraa: Farhan Akhtar's film starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt gets postponed?

Farhan Akhtar's film Zee Le Zara will feature Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Director turned actor Farhan Akhtar surprised everyone when he announced that he will be directing the film Jee Le Zaraa almost after a decade. His fans got excited after hearing about the news.

Zee Le Zara will feature Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Fans are waiting for the makers to give them updates about the film. According to the new media reports, its seems that the team of Zee Le Zaraa has decided to put the shoot for the film on hold. As per Pinkvilla’s report, a source said, “the bulk dates of the three protagonists are not matching for now, and this has led to an indefinite delay in the film. A new timeline will be chalked only once everything will be locked.”

The source further mentioned, “there's a high possibility of it being pushed to next year's end. One shall have clarity within the next few months.”

When Farhan Khan announced this film, fans got excited when they came to know that they will get to see this trio in one film, for the first time.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is Farhan's sister, talked about Priyanka, Katrina, and Alia and revealed how they got on board in Je Le Zara. While speaking to Film Companion, she said that these Bollywood divas wanted to do film together, they had called her. She also stated that Farhan was also thinking of a similar idea.

Zoya said, “Farhan had an idea that he had bounced, saying 'I want to do this with girls'. He had come up with it and wanted to do this. He had told me one line. And very independently I was contacted by the actresses (Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif) not knowing about Farhan saying that 'We want to work together' because Priyanka had called them. It just aligned. And I think if this had happened 10 years ago, it would have happened if these were the same players.”

The filmmaker praised these actresses and said, “The only reason where you can do it now is that all the players involved wanted to do it. Even if 10 years ago there were three big female stars, filmmakers, producers who would say 'Let's do this', it could have happened. I think it's alignment. I think it's intent firstly. They are huge, three of them, they are amazing and they are massive. And what's beautiful about them is that they are distinct personalities. There's nobody that's like the other.”