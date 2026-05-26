‘Jealous of Ranveer Singh?’: Netizens slam Varun Dhawan after he calls Dhurandhar only ‘director's win’

Varun Dhawan’s remark that Dhurandhar was a “director’s victory” has sparked debate online, with fans crediting Ranveer Singh’s performance.

Actor Varun Dhawan has sparked discussion after saying that the success of the blockbuster Dhurandhar was more of a “director’s win” during a recent conversation with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.

In their discussion, Varun asked why filmmakers today struggle with creative freedom. David Dhawan replied that audience perception has changed and actors still play a major role in a film’s success.

Varun then pointed to Dhurandhar as an example, saying the film’s impact came largely from the director’s vision. He said, “Today, when you see Dhurandhar, you see someone like Aditya Dhar and the way he made the film. Toh woh toh director ki jeet thi na?”

His father partially agreed, but added that actors also play a big role in a film’s success and joked about the industry dynamics between actors and filmmakers.

However, Varun’s comment quickly triggered reactions online. Many fans of Ranveer Singh felt the statement downplayed his performance in the film. Social media users argued that Dhurandhar was successful because of both strong direction and powerful acting.

One user wrote that films succeed due to teamwork, saying a strong cast is essential to bring a story alive. Another comment suggested Ranveer Singh was the standout performer, while others accused Varun of being dismissive of the actor’s contribution.

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and others. The film reportedly became a massive global success, crossing ₹1300 crore with its first part and ₹1800 crore with its second, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films.