FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
‘Jealous of Ranveer Singh?’: Netizens slam Varun Dhawan after he calls Dhurandhar only ‘director's win’

‘Jealous of Ranveer Singh?’: Netizens slam Varun Dhawan, here's why

'4 mahine ho gaye: Prince Chaudhary calls out Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal for not returning home-grown brand’s outfit, watch

Watch: Prince Chaudhary calls out Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal

Trump says US will make 'great deal or no deal' with Iran amid peace talks

Trump vows 'great deal or no deal' with Iran amid peace talks

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

‘Jealous of Ranveer Singh?’: Netizens slam Varun Dhawan after he calls Dhurandhar only ‘director's win’

Varun Dhawan’s remark that Dhurandhar was a “director’s victory” has sparked debate online, with fans crediting Ranveer Singh’s performance.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : May 26, 2026, 09:34 AM IST

‘Jealous of Ranveer Singh?’: Netizens slam Varun Dhawan after he calls Dhurandhar only ‘director's win’
Image credit:Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Varun Dhawan has sparked discussion after saying that the success of the blockbuster Dhurandhar was more of a “director’s win” during a recent conversation with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema.

In their discussion, Varun asked why filmmakers today struggle with creative freedom. David Dhawan replied that audience perception has changed and actors still play a major role in a film’s success.

Varun then pointed to Dhurandhar as an example, saying the film’s impact came largely from the director’s vision. He said, “Today, when you see Dhurandhar, you see someone like Aditya Dhar and the way he made the film. Toh woh toh director ki jeet thi na?”

His father partially agreed, but added that actors also play a big role in a film’s success and joked about the industry dynamics between actors and filmmakers.

However, Varun’s comment quickly triggered reactions online. Many fans of Ranveer Singh felt the statement downplayed his performance in the film. Social media users argued that Dhurandhar was successful because of both strong direction and powerful acting.

One user wrote that films succeed due to teamwork, saying a strong cast is essential to bring a story alive. Another comment suggested Ranveer Singh was the standout performer, while others accused Varun of being dismissive of the actor’s contribution.

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and others. The film reportedly became a massive global success, crossing ₹1300 crore with its first part and ₹1800 crore with its second, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
‘Jealous of Ranveer Singh?’: Netizens slam Varun Dhawan after he calls Dhurandhar only ‘director's win’
‘Jealous of Ranveer Singh?’: Netizens slam Varun Dhawan, here's why
'4 mahine ho gaye: Prince Chaudhary calls out Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal for not returning home-grown brand’s outfit, watch
Watch: Prince Chaudhary calls out Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal
Rajat Patidar sends strong warning to Shubman Gill’s GT ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: 'Not here to defend'
Rajat Patidar sends strong warning to GT ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 1
‘Donald Trump’ Albino Buffalo draws crowds in Bangladesh before Eid-ul-Adha sacrifice| Watch
‘Donald Trump’ Albino Buffalo draws crowds in Bangladesh before Eid-ul-Adha sacr
CNG prices hiked by Rs 2 per kg amid global energy pressures, check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and more
CNG prices hiked by Rs 2 per kg amid global energy pressures, check new rates
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about their combined networth, qualifications, family
Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha: Who is richer? Know all about
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement