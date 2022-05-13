Jayeshbhai Jordaar Twitter review: Moviegoers laud Ranveer Singh's performance but call film 'predictable'

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Twitter review/File photo

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Twitter review: Ranveer Singh's big-screen family entertainer, Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which claims to present a new brand of hero and heroism rare in Indian cinema, was released in the theatres today.

In the film, Ranveer has shape-shifted to transform himself into a character hailing from heartland Gujarat, who with his razor-sharp wit, entertains and tried to win the hearts of the audience. But has he succeeded in doing so?

Well, the early public reviews of Jayeshbhai Jordaar are out and seems like the film has left the audience divided. Cinebuffs and Ranveer Singh fans who watched the film's early morning shows took to Twitter to write their review of the film.

While a section of cine-goers pointed out that the Ranveer Singh starrer has its heart in the right place and is quite entertaining, another section wasn't impressed with Jayeshbhai Jordaar and called the plot 'old and boring' and the film 'predictable'.

Lauding Ranveer Singh for taking up a challenging role of Jayeshbhai, a user while complimenting the actor wrote, "#JayeshbhaiJordaar jayesh bhai kaamal kardiya @RanveerOfficial you deserve special applause for taking this role out and credits to shalpz for her subtleness . Proving it out director potrayed the pregnancy and girl child issues. very well making it a must watch today."

Another wrote, "#JayeshbhaiJordaar expect the unexpected … I enjoyed it Such a sweet performance and film @RanveerOfficial Detailed review in a few days once everyone sees it …"

"1st half review: #RanveerSingh 's @JJ_TheFilm has an engaging first half. Dir @divyangrt doesn't shy away from using his strengths of witty dialogues and heavy messages in the play. The first half isn't heavy-handed to us, as we are introduced to the world of #JayeshbhaiJordaar," wrote yet another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, some disappointed moviegoers too took to the microblogging site to express their opinion of the film.

"REVIEW: #JayeshbhaiJordaar - Film struggles because of weak plot and predictable execution. 30 mins in the movie and you start feeling as if you have watched the whole film. None of the actors shine. #RanveerSingh tries his best but script fails him DISAPPOINTING," wrote Twitter user.

"Nothing new it's the same old stories which were worthable in 80s & 90s but now it's 21st century such movies don't work. I don't why #Bollywood seems to be content less, they keep on repeating same old stories. Creativity seems lost in Bollywood. #JayeshbhaiJordaar review," tweeted another.

Check out the tweets below:

#JayeshbhaiJordaar jayesh bhai kaamal kardiya @RanveerOfficial you deserve special applause for taking this role out and credits to shalpz for her subtleness . Proving it out director potrayed the pregnancy and girl child issues. very well making it a must watch today — jetha hitler (@baapofhollywood) May 13, 2022

1st half review: #RanveerSingh 's @JJ_TheFilm has an engaging first half. Dir @divyangrt doesn't shy away from using his strengths of witty dialogues and heavy messages in the play. The first half isn't heavy-handed to us, as we are introduced to the world of #JayeshbhaiJordaar pic.twitter.com/wsZOgp9Kdz — Elfa World (@ElfaWorld) May 13, 2022

Nothing new it's the same old stories which were worthable in 80s & 90s but now it's 21st century such movies don't work. I don't why #Bollywood seems to be content less, they keep on repeating same old stories. Creativity seems lost in Bollywood.#JayeshbhaiJordaar review — Deepak Singh (@moiDeepak) May 13, 2022

#JayeshbhaiJordaar One Word Review - BORING — king porus (@PorusKing) May 13, 2022

#JayeshbhaiJordaar expect the unexpected … I enjoyed it



Such a sweet performance and film @RanveerOfficial



Detailed review in a few days once everyone sees it …. May 13, 2022

REVIEW: #JayeshbhaiJordaar



- Film struggles because of weak plot and predictable execution. 30 mins in the movie and you start feeling as if you have watched the whole film. None of the actors shine. #RanveerSingh tries his best but script fails him.



DISAPPOINTING

— Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) May 13, 2022

A hilarious satire on society - Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood's big screen opposite Ranveer. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and released worldwide today (May 13, 2022).