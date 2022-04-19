Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer: Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey's film tackles female foeticide in quirky manner

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh never fails to impress and he proves it again with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The trailer of Singh's upcoming family drama is out, and it deals with the social stigma of female foeticide in a quirky manner. Divyang Thakkar's directorial stars an ensemble cast of Singh, Shalini Pandey (Bollywood debut), Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

The film revolves around Jayesh who is living with an orthodox family. Jayesh's father (Boman Irani) is the sarpanch of the village, and he desires a boy from Ranveer to carry forward his legacy. Jayesh has a grown-up daughter, and his wife is expecting again. However, Jayesh soon learns that he will be blessed with a baby girl again. Thus, he runs away with his family, to protect them from his parents. Jayesh's parents want to force him to abort the child, but how will he save them? The answer leads to a quirky slice-of-life adventure.

From the interesting premise to the natural performances of the cast, Jayeshbhai Jordaar has a great chance of becoming the next big thing from Ranveer Singh. Previously, Ranveer talked about the film, and said, "I have been blessed and fortunate to have found remarkable scripts that have stood out and touched people. I’m grateful for them and I'm also proud of the work that I have done to bring those roles to life on screen. It has taken everything out of me but I have always believed that if I have to be the best actor-entertainer in the country, then I have to do things that no one would attempt doing."

He added, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a film that I have relished being a part of because it has again pushed me to shape-shift into becoming a character with absolutely no reference point in Hindi cinema. You have not seen a character like Jayeshbhai. He is not your typical hero. He discovers heroism when he is pushed to the brink and he is, according to me, one of the most lovable heroes in the history of Hindi cinema." Jayeshbhai Jordaar will hit big screens on May 13.