'Jayeshbhai Jordaar': Ranveer Singh once again impresses with his new look as an 'unlikely hero'

The first look of Ranveer Singh from his forthcoming film titled 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is out.

Earlier this year, Ranveer Singh announced his forthcoming film titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar. The film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under Aditya Chopra's home banner Yash Raj Films. Earlier talking about the film and Divyang, Ranveer said in a statement, "I’m glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be my next release after ’83."

Now, the first look of the talented actor is out from Jayeshbhai Jordaar. In the still, Ranveer is seen donning a simple look wearing an orange printed shirt with a black collar and a pocket. He paired it up with grey corduroy pants and a black belt. Singh is also seen having a wavy hairdo and a thin moustache. He has shed many kilos for the role it seems and is surrounded by women hiding their face. In the film, the actor will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati for the first time.

Check out the first look below:

Talking about his role, Ranveer stated, "As Charlie Chaplin once said, ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it!'. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero - an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he's hurled into a threatening situation. Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate. He believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals, practices and doctrines."

He went on to share, "Jayeshbhai presented an exciting challenge - to deconstruct myself in order to transform into a kind of character I've never inhabited before."