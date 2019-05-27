'Jayeshbhai Jordaar': Ranveer Singh flaunts his Gujarati with director Divyang Thakkar as he announces his next with YRF

Ranveer Singh kickstarted his career in the year 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat directed by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films banner. Soon after that, he has worked under YRF banner with films namely Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Gunday, Kill Dil and the latest one being Befikre released in 2016. Now after three years, Ranveer is set to star in a YRF film produced by Maneesh and titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film marks the directorial debut of writer-director Divyang Thakkar.

DNA After Hrs was the first one to break this kickass news and now Ranveer took to his social media pages to announce the same. He shared a photo in which he is holding the bound script with YRF icon. He wrote, "Its a ‘miracle script’!!! Thrilled to announce my next film - ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ @yrf #JayeshbhaiJordaar". RS also shared a short video where he is flaunting his Gujarati with Divyang.

The film is a humorous entertainer set in Gujarat and will go on floors in the month of October this year. Talking about Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer stated, "I’ve been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest filmmakers in our country. It is gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic vision. All that I have achieved as an actor today is due to these titanic forces showing their faith in me. I’m glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be my next release after ’83."

The female lead of the film is yet to be announced.