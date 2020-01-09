'Jayeshbhai Jordaar': Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey head to Gujarat for second schedule

Ranveer Singh was snapped at the Mumbai airport as he headed to Gujarat for the second schedule of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'.

Ranveer Singh is shooting for his forthcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar in a full-fledged way. In the film, the actor plays the role of a Gujarat man for the first time in his career. The first look was unveiled a few weeks back and people couldn't stop gushing over it. Jayeshbhai Jordaar also marks the Bollywood debut of Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame. This morning, Ranveer was snapped at the Mumbai airport as he was heading to Gujarat.

Yes, the talented actor will be shooting for the film in Gujarat and it's the second schedule of the film. Talking about it, a source stated, "It is an extensive shooting schedule in the heartland of Gujarat. All details are being kept under wrap because crucial portions of the film are going to be shot in the state. Ranveer has a huge fan following in Gujarat as he has mesmerised them with his performances and there is an expectation that massive crowds will fill up shooting locations."

The source also said, "The production team wants to shoot as smoothly as possible and are being light lipped about the venues. The film is set in Gujarat, so this schedule is extremely vital. The team will keep a low profile while shooting in the state. Ranveer and Shalini are both heading to Gujarat today."

Interesting, Ranveer has been sporting a short moustache which makes him look cuter. When asked about his look, Singh said, "As Charlie Chaplin once said, ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it!'. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero - an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he's hurled into a threatening situation. Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate. He believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals, practices and doctrines. Jayeshbhai presented an exciting challenge - to deconstruct myself in order to transform into a kind of character I've never inhabited before."