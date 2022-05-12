Jayeshbhai Jordaar FIRST review out: UAE-based critic calls film DISASTER, Ranveer Singh blocks him

Jayeshbhai Jordaar/File photo

Jayeshbhai Jordaar first review out: Ranveer Singh's next Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to hit the theatres on May 13. Touted as a big-screen family entertainer that will present a new brand of hero and heroism that is rare in Indian cinema, actor Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of an unlikely hero who stands up for his unborn child and wife and in that process, has to take on his family that's representative of the patriarchal society that we live in.

While the film has generated quite a buzz given the limited promotions, the first review of the film isn't all that great.

A UAE-based critic Umair Sandhu, a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, has put out the first review of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and he hasn't got anything pleasant to say about the film. In fact, bashing the film as a complete disaster, Umair has said that the film's story is "old and boring" and that Ranveer Singh is a "total miscast". Stating that there's no new content in Bollywood, Umair pointed out that the film's songs are the "worst". Umair ended up giving the film 2 stars out of 5.

"Bollywood never change! Another Disaster is coming #JayeshBhaiJordaar ! Saw it at Censor Board. Boring Old Story & #RanveerSingh totally MISCAST ! Wohi Old Issue " Beti Bachao ". Where is new Content in Bollywood. Headache Start Hogaya & Songs are even Worst," read Umair Sandhu's review of Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Later, in a separate tweet, Umair informed netizens that Ranveer Singh had blocked him. "This is the REALITY of Bollywood ! #RanveerSingh BLOCKED me. Dude ! Your Career is Over now. You just do Fashion Shows ok. You are TOTALLY ZERO without #SanjayLeelaBhansali," read Umair's tweet.

A satire on society - Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Arjun Reddy famed Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood’s big screen opposite Ranveer. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and is releasing on May 13.