Jayeshbhai Jordaar box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh starrer set to earn Rs 3 crore

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh, was released yesterday to mixed reviews. The film is off to a fine start at the box office, earning around Rs 3 crores according to early estimates.

According to Ramesh Bala, “Early estimates for #JayeshbhaiJordaar All-India Nett is ₹ 3 Crs..”



For Day 1.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 14, 2022

The story follows Jayesh, who lives with an orthodox family. Jayesh's father (Boman Irani) is the village sarpanch, and he wants a son from Ranveer to carry on his family's legacy. Jayesh has an older daughter and is expecting another child with his wife. However, Jayesh is soon informed that he will once again be blessed with a baby girl. As a result, he flees with his family to avoid his parents. Jayesh's parents are attempting to get him to abort the child, but he is escaping to save her.

The film has created quite a stir. And, based on the strong buzz around the picture a day before its release, the first celebrity review implied that the Ranveer Singh starrer will have a good start.

Vishal Dadlani, a music composer, recently praised Jayeshbhai Jordaar on his Twitter account. Vishal praised Ranveer Singh's acting skills, calling him a "beautiful monster."

Quote tweeting a photo shared by a fan page wherein Ranveer and he are seen sharing a candid moment of appreciation, Vishal Dadlani wrote, "This was me telling @RanveerOfficial how precious he is, after watching #JayeshbhaiJordaar . All the coloured pajamas in the world can't distract from the talent, the truth & the heart it takes to live a film & character like he has. What a beautiful monster this guy is!!"



A hilarious satire on society - Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, who debuts on Bollywood's big screen opposite Ranveer. The film has been directed by debutant Divyang Thakkar and released worldwide (May 13, 2022).