'Jaya would take care of the kids and I...': Amitabh Bachchan ‘regrets’ missing Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan's childhood

When Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were little, Jaya Bachchan was at the peak of her career. However, she took a sabbatical from acting in the 70s to take care of the family.

Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of the film industry for nearly six decades. However, despite all the success that he has enjoyed so far, Amitabh Bachchan has one regret in his life: that he did not spend enough time with his children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, when they were growing up. In a recent Kaun Banega Crorepati episode, Amitabh Bachchan recalled his shooting days and how he was so busy while his wife, Jaya Bachchan, was raising their children.

What is Amitabh Bachchan's biggest regret in his life?

Speaking about the same with one of his contestants, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Our environment was very simple. Jaya would take care of the kids, and I would go to work," adding, "But there is one thing that I really regret, and that is I couldn’t spend time with my kids when they were little. I used to work from morning to night. When I would leave in the morning for work, they would be sleeping, and when I used to come back home, they would be sleeping. Jaya took care of them completely."

Amitabh Bachchan further said, "Sometimes I wish that I could spend time with Abhishek and Shweta. But then it was decided that I will not work on Sunday, and it will be completely dedicated to my family. We used to make food for the kids and eat with them that day. Even today, we follow the same tradition that on every Sunday, the whole family sits together and has food together."

Why did Jaya Bachchan take a break from acting at the peak of her career?

Abhishek Bachchan followed in his father's footsteps and entered the film industry in 2000. In 2007, he married superstar Aishwarya Rai. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan, on the other hand, did not join the film industry but got married early to Nikhil Nanda.

When Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were little, Jaya Bachchan was at the peak of her career. However, she took a sabbatical from acting in the 70s to take care of the family.

READ | Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 3 confirmed? Director Sukumar gives BIG update on third installment of film