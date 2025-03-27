Jaya Bachchan is currently in the news after rumours of an affair between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, early on in their career, are being discussed heavily in the media.

Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan often grabs headlines for her sharp responses in the public and outbursts with journalists. Many have turned this conduct by Jaya Bachchan into memes over the years as well. However, senior journalist and author Hanif Zaveri has now provided an explanation for Jaya Bachchan's frequent outbursts, claiming that her behaviour has a deeper psychological reason behind it.

On his recent appearance on the Meri Saheli podcast, Hanif conveyed that Jaya Bachchan’s reactions arise from her need to maintain power and influence. "She behaves this way in public as a way of asserting her authority. Sometimes, her actions seem justified, and at other times, they may appear questionable. But human nature is complex—moods fluctuate, and emotions take over," he said.

Hanif Zaveri said that Jaya Bachchan is an honest person, a quality that sometimes might make people think of her as being impulsive. "This is a personal trait. Sometimes, a person speaks impulsively due to their nature. There are days when one is in a good mood and other times when they are not. From what I have observed, Jaya ji is a woman with a genuinely pure heart. Remember one thing—those who openly speak their minds are the ones who have nothing to hide. They harbor no malice, and Jaya ji embodies this trait," he said.

