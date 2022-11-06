Jaya Bachchan talks about her first salary, says 'have no idea how much I was paid'

File photo

On the most recent edition of her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan discussed receiving her first paycheck. Shweta Bachchan, the daughter of the legendary actor and politician Jaya Bachchan, joined Jaya and Navya as they spoke about their connection with money in the episode "Girls just want to have funds." Jaya mentioned that she made her first money when she was just 13 years old, but she added that she has no idea how much she "was paid."

Jaya said, “I earned money for the first time at the age of 13. I have no idea how much I was paid… I never even asked him (her father). And it never ever bothered me…”

“When I went to the institute, I told my father I don’t want you to finance it. I paid for my education,” the actor added.

Jaya attended the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India. The veteran actor and politician initially met her husband, actor Amitabh Bachchan, at the Film and Television Institute of India. They later reconnected on the set of Guddi (1971), her first adult acting role. After some time of courtship, Jaya and Amitabh got hitched in 1973.

In the most recent episode of the podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya talked about how women view money and finances and used her mother as an example.

She said, “I remember my mother (Indira Bhaduri) had a little kit, where she used to put money (and say) ‘yeh bhagwan ke liye hai (this is for God)’. For them (older women) everything (is) ‘yeh bhagwan karega, yeh bhagwan ne kiya (God will do this, God has done this)’ with good excuses.”

As they spoke about how important financial independence was for women, Jaya, Shweta, and Navya Naveli Nanda they addressed the idea that women are incapable of managing money.