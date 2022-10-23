Jaya Bachchan talks about celebrities thriving on 'tu tu mai mai', says 'I know some people make a comment..'

File photo

Jaya Bachchan expressed her displeasure with media representations of celebrities. In a talk with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the most recent episode of Limelight & Lemons of her podcast What The Hell, Navya Jaya stated that she opposes it and despises "the people that interfere in your personal life."

Speaking about trolls, Jaya said, "If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don't give a damn. You have opinion about them personally, you have opinion about the work they do I understand. You criticise it, you cut it into pieces I accept. You can say, 'She is a bad actor, a bad parliamentarian' but you have no business sitting on judgment of my personal character. 'She only knows how to get angry'. Angry about what? You're intruding, interfering in my personal when I'm walking somewhere, you're taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?"

She also said, "I know some people make a comment so that they know there will be a reaction, then there will be a discussion, then there will be a tu-tu-main-main (argument). So there are some celebrities who thrive on such things."

Talking about not liking people clicking her photos, she said, “I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I'm disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)'." When Navya asked if Jaya knew that this would happen when she decided to become an actor, she replied that she never 'catered to it' nor 'endorsed it'. She also said that it upsets her.