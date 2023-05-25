'Jaya Bachchan se darr lag raha hai': Netizens react as Karan Johar drops Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani's poster

Credit: Karan Johar/Instagram

On Thursday, Karan Johar dropped the first look posters of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. In the two posters, Karan introduced the Randhawas and the Chatterjees.

The Randhawas featured Ranveer Singh, Ronit Roy, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra Deol. However, who caught everyone’s attention was Jaya Bachchan as she stands angrily in the photo. One of the social media users wrote, “Jaya ji angry in poster also.” The second one said, “Jaya Bachchan se Darr lag raha h yaha bhi gusse mai.” The third one said, “arrogant illiterate lady Jaya Bachan is also there in this picture, this film will be super flop. Take the guarantee.”

The fourth one said, “Photo dekh ke he Ranveer ki overacting ka andaza laga sakte hai..Movie dekhne ki zarurat nahi..” The fifth one said, “Jaya didi bi to khadi h piche.”

Earlier, Karan shared this picture with a long note, decoding the journey of RARKPK, captioned the photos by saying, "It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature … I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick, thin, Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros."

He continued, "I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love, family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani." Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani will release in cinemas on July 28.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, is set to release in theatres on July 28 this year. Karan Johar has hinted that the team will be releasing the first look poster of the support cast as well soon. The film marks Karan Johar's return to direction in a full-length feature film for the first time since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. The filmmaker worked on sections of two anthology films in the meantime – Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, both of which streamed on Netflix.