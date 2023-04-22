Jaya Bachchan scolds paps as she visits Aditya Chopra’s house, netizens call her ‘truly bad influence’

Jaya Bachchan

Aditya Chopra’s mother, and wife of filmmaker Yash Chopra, Pamela Chopra died of pneumonia at the age of 74. The singer’s sudden demise left shockwaves in the industry and many celebs were seen visiting her residence to pay their condolence to the family members. Jaya Bachchan also arrived at Aditya Chopra’s house with her daughter Shweta Bachchan to mourn the late Pamela Chopra’s demise, however, Jaya Bachchan’s interaction with the paps was criticized by netizens.

On Friday, a paparazzi account posted a couple of videos wherein Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda were seen visiting Aditya Chopra’s house. In the video, Jaya Bachchan can be seen instructing the media to stop clicking her pictures. In one video the actress was seen saying, “I want distance.” In another video, the actress was seen asking the paps to stop clicking photos in a rude way and said, “Bohot ho gaya abhi, peeche jaaiye (Its enough now, move back).”

Netizens were not happy with the way Jaya Bachchan interacted with the paparazzi and called her ‘rude’. One of the comments read, “She always talks this rudely to media, even though media respects the whole Bachchan family.” Another comment read, “If this old woman was not rich, no one would have made an effort to see her, as truly a bad influence.” Another user wrote, “Why does she have so much attitude for no reason?” Some even supported her and said, "She is saying right, why click pictures on someone's funeral."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya Bachchan will be next seen in Karan Johar’s movie titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Other than the veteran actress, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The romantic-comedy drama has completed its shooting and is all set for a theatrical release on July 28. The music in the movie is given by Pritam Chakraborty and written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, and Sumit Roy.

