Jaya Bachchan lost her cool, scolded this actor for wearing chaddi baniyan at airport

Jaya Bachchan is a strict producer, and one of her actors spilt the beans about her discipline, and how his bluntness irked her.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 08:47 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Jaya Bachchan and her temper has made headlines several times. Today we will narrate an incident straight from her actor's perspective. In the 90s, Mrs Amitabh Bachchan was involved in film production and looked after several projects, including films and TV series. During the production of Tere Mere Sapne, Arshad Warsi had to face Jaya Bachchan's wrath because of his blunt nature. 

In a candid chat with Samdish Bhatia on his YouTube channel, Arshad opened up about his experience of being blunt which backfired on him. Arshad made his Bollywood debut with Tere Mere Sapne, and he used to travel to Hyderabad for the shoot. However, Arshad's outfits irked Jaya, and she scolded him at the airport. "I was new to the industry and had no clue about its ways. During my first film, Tere Mere Sapne, we had to travel to Hyderabad for a shoot. I was casually dressed in chaddi and baniyan, as that’s what we dancers usually wore. When Jaya ji got wind of this, I received a message: ‘Please tell Mr Warsi to dress appropriately while travelling'."

Later, Warsi again found himself on the receiving end of Jaya Bachchan’s disapproval. Arshad recalled how his candid opinion landed him in trouble. Arshad said, "Jaya ji once called me in to get my opinion on a film. She asked, ‘Kaise lagi? (How did you find it?)' I bluntly replied, ‘Bakwas (rubbish)'. She immediately took me aside and said, ‘Keep your opinion to yourself.’ These are lessons learned the hard way."

The Munna Bhai actor also emphasised the prevalent ‘yes man’ culture in Bollywood, where honesty isn’t always the best policy. Arshad said, "Sach toh bolna he nahi hai, doesn’t matter how bad the film is." The actor explained how being too truthful can sometimes be a disadvantage in the industry. On the work front, Arshad was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey. He will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, and Jolly LLB 3.  

Read: This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

