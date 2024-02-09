Jaya Bachchan says using 'tu aur tum' in relationship is red flag: 'Have you ever heard me...'

After her granddaughter Navya explained what a red flag means, Jaya Bachchan commented, "Bad manners would be a red flag for me. I hate it when people say ‘tu’ or ‘tum.’"

The second episode of "What The Hell Navya Season 2, hosted by Navya Nanda, has been released on her YouTube channel on Thursday. Titled Love Aaj Kal, the episode featured Navya, her mother Shweta Nanda, and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan discussing the topic of love.

After her granddaughter Navya explained what a red flag means, Jaya Bachchan commented, "Bad manners would be a red flag for me. I hate it when people say ‘tu’ or ‘tum.’ Have you ever heard me referring to nana (grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan) as ‘tum?’ It feels disrespectful."

Shweta’s red flags are about respect, “Violence is of course a no, both physical and verbal. If a partner says something bothers them, just don’t do it and show them consideration,” she said. She further added, “Don’t drag fights if they say sorry, because they already apologised.”

Navya highlighted the challenges women face in staying single in today’s world despite societal evolution. Shweta emphasized that due to the perception that a woman's purpose is to have children, there is societal pressure for her to get married.

“Society is designed in a way that it’s okay for men to be single, but it’s not that easy for women. Never get married in a rush and have kids only when you’re emotionally and financially secure,” she said. Jaya added, “A lot of couples today choose not to have children, which is fine too.”

Shweta, however, also pointed out that women often feel pressured to be in relationships because their friends are. “None of your friends are single, Navya, and that’s very telling,” she said. “If you don’t respect yourself, your body, your mind, how can you respect someone else? You have to respect yourself first,”Jaya added.

"Self-love is so difficult because you’re constantly fed a lot of negativity online. If one person says something bad, you don’t see the positives everyone else is pointing out. That’s true for me also; we’re so harsh and negative on ourselves. We need to stop that,” said Shweta.