Jaya Bachchan said that Amitabh Bachchan "hardly spoke" when she was his girlfriend before their marriage in 1973.

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot with each other on June 3, 1973. The two superstars are parents to a daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, born in 1974, and a son Abhishek Bachchan, born in 1976. In an old video now going viral on the internet, Jaya can be heard saying that Amitabh isn't romantic with her.

The video is when the couple arrived on the popular celebrity chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal in 1998. The clip begins with Simi asking Jaya, "Is he a romantic?", to which Jaya looks at Amitabh and he says, "No." The veteran actress then answers, "Not with me" and laughs it off as she adds, "I've started trouble".

The Sholay star then asks Simi, "You mean, like, do I go on bended knee and propose?", and the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress interrupts him and says, "No, no, flowers and wine". Amitabh then goes on to ask Simi, "Valentine's Day and things like that? I have never done that", and Jaya cuts him and states, "No, no, he's very shy. Maybe if he had a girlfriend, he would do it, but I don't think."

Simi then asks Jaya, "When you were his girlfriend, was he romantic then?", to which the actress responds, "No, he never spoke. He hardly spoke." The host then surprisingly looks at Amitabh and he replies, "Yeah, it's such a waste of time." The clips ends with Jaya Bachchan and Simi Garewal smiling at each other.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have shared the screen space in several successful films such as Sholay, Zanjeer, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan, Silsila, and Bansi Birju among others.