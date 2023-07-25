Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

Internet is flooded with memes after Jaya Bachchan’s intense look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's new song Dhindhora Baje Re went viral.

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani recently released their latest track Dhindhora Baje Re, a Durga Puja song with energetic dance moves by the protagonists of the film Rocky and Rani (Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt respectively). All the background dancers and the whole theme of the song are portrayed in red color but what many fans noted was Jaya Bachchan, standing still with a stern look on her face.

Jaya’s character has been a subject of discussion since the teaser launched because of her serious and intense looks in every scene. She is again in the spotlight after the release of Dhindora Baje Re. Many users took to Twitter and Instagram to share hilarious memes with Jaya’s template from the shot of the song.

jaya bachchan is being her own self throughout this whole song.



[ #dhindhorabajere #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani ] pic.twitter.com/VvANNeZIgJ — desiburgerbacha (@shortiekiddo28) July 24, 2023

One user wrote with the template, “Jaya Bachchan being her own self throughout this whole song,” another user wrote, “Jaya Bachchan after watching Kajra Re,” referring to the famous dance number from Shaad Ali’s 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli which featured her husband Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dancing together at a club.

Jaya Bachchan after watching Kajra Re pic.twitter.com/fk4syfMXX4 — Raymond. (@rayfilm) July 24, 2023

Dhindora Baje Re is the new song from Karan Johar’s upcoming film, which features Alia Bhatt in a red saree and Ranveer Singh in a red anarkali kurta and churidar, dancing in front of Durga idol on the occasion of Durga Puja. The two get odd looks from their respective family members as they dance their hearts out. The song has been sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music has been composed by Pritam and the song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic and family drama film, helmed by Karan Johar, marking his comeback as a director after seven years. The film’s cast also includes Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to release on 28 July.