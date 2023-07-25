Headlines

Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786: Watch

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended

11 actors who changed their name before entering Bollywood 

10 Heroes of Kargil War

AI imagines Margot Robbie's Barbie, Ryan Gosling's Ken exploring Indian traditions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Video: Caught red-handed, Madhya Pradesh official swallows Rs 5,000 bribe money

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exits the house because of this reason, watch to know

Raghav Chadha slams govt over Manipur crisis, demands President's rule in the violence-hit state

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

Zeenat Aman lists down ‘rules of engagement’ for Instagram followers, has a warning for trolls

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Jaya Bachchan’s 'intense' look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Dhindhora Baje Re causes hilarious memefest

Internet is flooded with memes after Jaya Bachchan’s intense look from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's new song Dhindhora Baje Re went viral.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani recently released their latest track Dhindhora Baje Re, a Durga Puja song with energetic dance moves by the protagonists of the film Rocky and Rani (Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt respectively). All the background dancers and the whole theme of the song are portrayed in red color but what many fans noted was Jaya Bachchan, standing still with a stern look on her face. 

Jaya’s character has been a subject of discussion since the teaser launched because of her serious and intense looks in every scene. She is again in the spotlight after the release of Dhindora Baje Re. Many users took to Twitter and Instagram to share hilarious memes with Jaya’s template from the shot of the song. 

One user wrote with the template, “Jaya Bachchan being her own self throughout this whole song,” another user wrote, “Jaya Bachchan after watching Kajra Re,” referring to the famous dance number from Shaad Ali’s 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli which featured her husband Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dancing together at a club.

Dhindora Baje Re is the new song from Karan Johar’s upcoming film, which features Alia Bhatt in a red saree and Ranveer Singh in a red anarkali kurta and churidar, dancing in front of Durga idol on the occasion of Durga Puja. The two get odd looks from their respective family members as they dance their hearts out. The song has been sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music has been composed by Pritam and the song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic and family drama film, helmed by Karan Johar, marking his comeback as a director after seven years. The film’s cast also includes Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to release on 28 July. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘This is pointless…’: Opposition leader Kharge, Goyal exchange barbs in Rajya Sabha over debate on Manipur violence

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Manipur partially withdraws ban on broadband; mobile internet remains suspended

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registrations expected to begin soon, know to apply

Meet Pranjal Dahiya, 26-year-old from Haryana, touted as next Sapna Choudhary for her popularity, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Do you remember chotu Ranbir Kapoor from Tamasha? Here's how handsome he looks now

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE