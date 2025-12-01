FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Jaya Bachchan discussed the equation she shared with Amitabh Bachchan and what differentiates them. Jaya applauded Bachchan's discipline, but mocked his ability to hold his thoughts to himself.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 01:40 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Jaya Bachchan REVEALS Amitabh Bachchan 'is not free with his opinion', mocks him: 'Can you imagine if I had married...'
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan recently appeared at an event, We The Women, and generated enough headlines with her statements. After lashing out her rage on the paparazzi, Jaya reflected on her relationship with Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya and Big B have been together for 52 years, and they have been considered among the power couples of Bollywood. Speaking about Amitabh, Jaya opened up about their contrasting personalities, which have kept their bond strong for decades. 

The Guddi actress said, "The best thing I like about him is his discipline. I am a big one for discipline. I am a very strict mother." Jaya went on to explain that the superstar is far more reserved than she is and likes to keep his opinions to himself, timing it perfectly to express what he feels. The veteran actress said, "He does not speak. He is not free with his opinion like I am. He keeps it to himself, but he knows how to convey what he wants, at the right time, in the right way… which I don’t! That’s the difference. He is a different personality, maybe that’s why I married him!" Jaya didn't hold her back and mocked herself and his persona as well. She said, "Can you imagine if I had married somebody like me? He would be in Vrindavan, and I would be somewhere else!"

About Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's relationship

Jaya Bachchan (formerly Bhaduri) was formally introduced to Big B by Hrishikesh Mukherjee on the sets of Guddi. At the time, Jaya was already a superstar and a sensation, while Amitabh was still struggling to find his footing in the industry. Jaya was immediately impressed by Big B and later admitted in interviews that she fell in love with him almost immediately, sensing his intense talent and potential even when others were dismissing him as too "unconventional" to be a hero. While working on Ek Nazar and Bansi Birju, they understood that the feelings are mutual. Their love grew deeper while shooting Zanjeer, and after the blockbuster success of Zanjeer, the two got married on June 3, 1973.

